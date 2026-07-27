5 simple tips to improve your doodles
What's the story
Doodle art is a simple yet creative way to express yourself. It requires minimal supplies and can be done anywhere, making it accessible to everyone. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, understanding the basics of doodling can help you create unique designs. This article offers practical tips for starting your doodle art journey, focusing on techniques and ideas that enhance creativity.
Basic shapes
Start with simple shapes
Begin your doodle art by focusing on basic shapes like circles, squares, and triangles.
These shapes form the foundation of most designs and give you a good understanding of how to combine them into complex patterns.
Practicing these shapes repeatedly will improve your hand-eye coordination and confidence in creating more intricate designs.
Repetition technique
Use repetitive patterns
Repetitive patterns are key to creating detailed doodles.
By repeating certain motifs like lines, dots, or spirals, you can create depth and texture in your artwork.
Not only does this technique help in filling spaces effectively, but it also encourages creativity as you experiment with different combinations of patterns.
Shading methods
Experiment with shading techniques
Shading can add dimension to your doodles, making them more visually appealing.
Try out various shading techniques such as cross-hatching, stippling, or gradient shading with pencils or pens.
Each method gives a different effect and can be used to highlight certain areas of your design.
Nature influence
Incorporate nature-inspired elements
Drawing inspiration from nature can add an organic touch to your doodles. Incorporate elements like leaves, flowers, or clouds into your designs for a natural feel.
Observing real-life objects gives you ideas and also helps you understand how to replicate their forms accurately in your artwork.
Consistent practice
Practice regularly for improvement
Regular practice is key to improving your doodling skills over time.
Set aside some time every day or week to draw without distractions.
This consistency not only allows you to refine techniques, but also encourages experimentation with new ideas without the pressure of perfectionism.