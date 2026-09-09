How to make tasty dosa rolls with chutney
What's the story
Dosa rolls with chutney are a quick and easy breakfast hack that brings the best of street-style breakfasts to your home. This simple dish combines crispy dosas with flavorful chutneys, making it a delicious and satisfying meal. Perfect for busy mornings or when you want something different, dosa rolls are versatile and can be customized with different fillings and chutneys according to your taste.
Tip 1
Choosing the right dosa batter
Choosing the right batter is key to making perfect dosa rolls.
Use a mix of soaked rice and urad dal, ground to a smooth consistency.
Fermenting the batter overnight gives it a tangy flavor and makes it light.
If you are short on time, store-bought batters can be used as a quick alternative, though they may not be as flavorful as homemade ones.
Tip 2
Preparing flavorful chutneys
Chutneys are an integral part of dosa rolls, adding flavor and texture.
Coconut chutney, mint chutney, or tomato chutney are some popular options.
To prepare coconut chutney, blend grated coconut with green chilies, ginger, and salt.
For mint chutney, blend fresh mint leaves with coriander leaves, green chilies, lemon juice, and salt.
Adjust spice levels according to your preference.
Tip 3
Rolling techniques for perfect dosas
Rolling dosas perfectly is an art that comes with practice.
Pour a ladleful of batter on a hot griddle and spread it in a circular motion to make a thin layer.
Cook until golden brown on one side before flipping it over, if required.
Once cooked, spread your choice of chutney evenly on the surface before rolling it tightly from one end to another.
Tip 4
Adding fillings for extra flavor
For those who like their dosa rolls to be a little more exciting, adding fillings like grated vegetables or paneer is a great idea.
Carrot or cabbage adds a nice crunch, while paneer gives a protein boost, making the meal more balanced.
Just make sure the filling is evenly spread before rolling, so that every bite is packed with flavor and texture, making the breakfast both nutritious and delicious.