The story behind dosa's global popularity

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The origins of dosa

Dosa's history dates back over 1,000 years in South India, where it was first prepared as a breakfast item. Traditionally, it was made with locally sourced ingredients such as rice and urad dal. The fermentation process not only enhanced the flavor but also improved its digestibility and nutritional value. Over the years, different regions in India developed their own versions of dosa, each with unique ingredients and cooking techniques.