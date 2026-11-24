Paneer adds a creamy texture and protein to your dosa.

To make this topping, sauté paneer cubes with bell peppers, onions, and spices like cumin and coriander.

Spread this mixture on the dosa while it's still on the griddle. The heat will melt the paneer slightly, making it a delicious filling.

This spicy paneer delight is perfect for those who love a bit of heat in their breakfast.