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How dragon fruit leaves are used in cooking

By Simran Jeet 03:25 pm Jun 15, 202603:25 pm

What's the story

Dragon fruit leaves, an often-overlooked part of the dragon fruit plant, are used in several traditional African cuisines. These leaves are not just nutritious but also add a unique flavor to dishes. In this article, we explore five African dishes that use dragon fruit leaves, giving a glimpse of the culinary diversity across the continent. Each dish highlights how these leaves are incorporated into everyday meals.