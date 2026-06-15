How dragon fruit leaves are used in cooking
What's the story
Dragon fruit leaves, an often-overlooked part of the dragon fruit plant, are used in several traditional African cuisines. These leaves are not just nutritious but also add a unique flavor to dishes. In this article, we explore five African dishes that use dragon fruit leaves, giving a glimpse of the culinary diversity across the continent. Each dish highlights how these leaves are incorporated into everyday meals.
Dish 1
Nigerian vegetable soup with dragon fruit leaves
In Nigeria, vegetable soup is a staple dish prepared with a variety of leafy greens. Dragon fruit leaves can be used as an alternative green in this soup, adding a subtle flavor while boosting its nutritional value. The soup is usually cooked with ingredients like tomatoes, onions, and spices to create a rich, hearty meal. Using dragon fruit leaves gives an interesting twist to this traditional recipe.
Dish 2
Ethiopian injera wrapped with dragon fruit leaves
In Ethiopia, injera is a flatbread that serves as both a plate and utensil for many meals. Dragon fruit leaves can be used to wrap injera filled with various stews and vegetables. The wrapping keeps the food fresh and adds an earthy taste to the meal. This combination of injera and dragon fruit leaf wraps makes for an exciting fusion of textures and flavors.
Dish 3
Moroccan tagine infused with dragon fruit leaves
Moroccan tagine is a slow-cooked stew that is usually made with vegetables and spices. Adding dragon fruit leaves to this dish gives it an extra layer of complexity, without overpowering the other flavors. The leaves are added toward the end of cooking so that they retain their texture while imparting their unique taste to the stew.
Dish 4
South African braai salad featuring dragon fruit leaves
A braai (barbecue) in South Africa often includes salads made with fresh produce from local markets. Dragon fruit leaves can be added to salads served at these gatherings for added nutrition without changing the taste too much. They provide crunchiness when mixed with other salad ingredients, such as cucumbers or tomatoes.
Dish 5
Kenyan sukuma wiki enhanced by dragon fruit leaves
Sukuma wiki, a popular Kenyan dish, uses collard greens or kale sauteed with onions and tomatoes. Replacing collard greens with dragon fruit leaves gives a new flavor without straying from the dish's roots. This adaptation is a testament to the versatility and nutritional benefits of dragon fruit leaves, offering a fresh perspective on a beloved classic.