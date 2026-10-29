Add a twist to everyday dishes with dried mango powder
What's the story
Dried mango powder, or amchur, is a versatile ingredient that can add a tangy twist to a number of dishes. This powdered form of dried unripe mangoes is commonly used in Indian cuisine to add flavor without adding moisture. Here are five innovative recipes that use dried mango powder, showcasing its ability to enhance flavors and create unique culinary experiences.
Dish 1
Tangy mango lentil soup
Lentil soup gets a refreshing twist with the addition of dried mango powder.
Start by cooking lentils with onions, tomatoes, and spices, such as cumin and coriander.
Once cooked, add a pinch of dried mango powder to the soup for added tanginess.
The result is a hearty yet refreshing soup that goes well with rice or bread.
Dish 2
Spicy mango potato wedges
Potato wedges can be transformed into a spicy snack by sprinkling them with dried mango powder before baking.
Toss cut potatoes in olive oil, chili powder, turmeric, and salt. Bake until crispy and golden brown.
The dried mango powder adds an unexpected zing that complements the spiciness perfectly.
Dish 3
Mango-flavored chickpea salad
Chickpea salad becomes more exciting with the addition of dried mango powder.
Mix boiled chickpeas with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers.
Dress with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, and a teaspoon of dried mango powder for an extra layer of flavor.
This salad is perfect as a light lunch or side dish.
Dish 4
Zesty mango rice pilaf
Rice pilaf takes on new dimensions when flavored with dried mango powder.
Cook basmati rice with sautéed onions and garlic until fragrant. Add peas or other vegetables if you like.
Once cooked, gently fold in some dried mango powder, along with chopped cilantro, for added zestiness.
Dish 5
Refreshing mango yogurt dip
Create a refreshing yogurt dip by mixing plain yogurt with some dried amchur powder, minced garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
This dip goes well with fresh vegetable sticks or crispy crackers.
It gives a cooling effect with a hint of tanginess from the amchur powder, making it ideal for hot summer days.