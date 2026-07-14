Turn dried white peas into delicious meals
What's the story
Dried white peas are a versatile ingredient that can be used to whip up a variety of delicious meals. Rich in protein and fiber, they make for a healthy addition to any diet. Here are five tasty dishes that highlight the unique flavors and textures of dried white peas. Each recipe is simple yet satisfying, ideal for anyone looking to try something new with this humble legume.
Dish 1
Hearty white pea soup
A comforting bowl of hearty white pea soup is just what you need on a chilly day.
To make this dish, soak the dried white peas overnight and cook them with onions, garlic, carrots, and celery until tender.
Add vegetable broth and season with thyme and bay leaves for an aromatic touch.
Let it simmer until the peas are soft, then blend half for a creamy texture.
Serve hot with crusty bread.
Dish 2
Spicy white pea curry
For those who love bold flavors, spicy white pea curry is a must-try.
Start by soaking the peas overnight and then cook them with tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and spices like cumin and coriander.
Add coconut milk for creaminess and simmer until the peas absorb all the flavors.
Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving over steamed rice or flatbread.
Dish 3
Crunchy white pea salad
A crunchy white pea salad makes for a refreshing side dish or light meal option.
Boil soaked white peas until tender but firm. Toss them with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion slices, and lemon juice dressing seasoned with salt and pepper.
This salad is perfect as it combines the nutty flavor of the peas with fresh vegetables.
Dish 4
Savory white pea fritters
Savory fritters made from ground dried white peas can be an excellent appetizer or snack option.
Just grind the soaked peas into a coarse paste, mix in chopped onions, green chilies, herbs like parsley or mint, and shape into small patties.
Shallow fry until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with yogurt dip or chutney.
Dish 5
Creamy white pea risotto
Creamy risotto with white peas makes for an elegant yet simple dish.
Sauté onions in olive oil, add Arborio rice, and gradually pour in vegetable broth while stirring continuously.
Add cooked white peas towards the end along with Parmesan cheese for richness.
This dish is perfect for special occasions or a cozy dinner at home.