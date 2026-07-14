Turn dried white peas into delicious meals

A comforting bowl of hearty white pea soup is just what you need on a chilly day.

To make this dish, soak the dried white peas overnight and cook them with onions, garlic, carrots, and celery until tender.

Add vegetable broth and season with thyme and bay leaves for an aromatic touch.

Let it simmer until the peas are soft, then blend half for a creamy texture.

Serve hot with crusty bread.