Want stronger legs and better balance? Try duck-walking
What's the story
Duck-walking is a simple exercise that mimics the walk of a duck. It is a low-impact activity that can be performed anywhere. The exercise is gaining popularity for its benefits in improving flexibility, strength, and balance. It involves squatting down and walking forward while maintaining the position of the squat. This movement engages multiple muscle groups and can be a part of a daily fitness routine.
#1
Enhances lower body strength
Duck-walking strengthens the muscles in the lower body, including quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes.
The exercise requires you to maintain a squat position while moving forward, which increases muscle engagement.
Over time, this can lead to improved muscle tone and endurance in these areas.
#2
Improves flexibility and mobility
Regular practice of duck-walking can improve flexibility in your hips, knees, and ankles.
The movement encourages a full range of motion in these joints, which can help reduce stiffness over time.
Improved flexibility also contributes to better overall mobility and ease of movement in daily activities.
#3
Boosts core stability
Duck-walking is not just about the lower body; it also engages core muscles for stability.
Keeping your balance while performing this exercise requires activation of abdominal muscles and lower back support.
This engagement helps strengthen your core over time, contributing to better posture and balance.
#4
Supports cardiovascular health
Though duck-walking is primarily a strength-building exercise, it also has cardiovascular benefits when done at a brisk pace or for extended periods.
The continuous movement raises your heart rate slightly more than static exercises like squats or lunges alone would do.
This mild aerobic effect can contribute positively towards cardiovascular health when included regularly within an active lifestyle regimen.
#5
Aids in joint health maintenance
Duck-walking promotes joint health by encouraging synovial fluid production around joints during squatting motions.
This lubrication helps reduce friction between cartilage surfaces within joints, such as knees and hips.
It may prevent wear-and-tear-related issues if practiced consistently over time without excessive strain.