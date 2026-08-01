Adventure lovers, you must try dune-boarding in Morocco
What's the story
Dune-boarding is a thrilling adventure that combines the excitement of surfing with the vast, sandy landscapes of the Sahara Desert in Morocco. This unique sport allows you to glide down towering sand dunes at exhilarating speeds, offering an unmatched experience for adventure seekers. The Sahara's endless sands provide perfect conditions for dune-boarding, making it a must-try activity for those looking to add some adrenaline to their travels.
Location
Choosing the right location
Selecting the right spot is key to an amazing dune-boarding experience.
In Morocco, Merzouga and Erg Chebbi are famous for their high dunes and breathtaking views.
These places not only offer steep slopes for fast rides, but also stunning sunsets that make your adventure even more memorable.
Make sure you go to places where safety measures are in place, and guides are available to help beginners.
Safety
Gear up for safety
Safety should be your top priority when you go dune-boarding.
Wear protective gear, like helmets and knee pads, to avoid injuries from falls or collisions with hard surfaces.
Choose boards made specifically for sand use, as they provide better control and stability on slopes.
Also, check weather conditions before heading out, as high winds can affect visibility and sand quality.
Tips
Techniques for beginners
For those new to dune-boarding, start by learning basic techniques like balancing your weight properly on the board and controlling your speed by leaning forward or backward.
Practice on smaller dunes before attempting steeper ones to build confidence gradually.
Watching experienced riders can also provide valuable insights into improving your skills quickly.
Timing
Best time to visit Morocco's Sahara
The best time to visit Morocco's Sahara for dune-boarding is during the cooler months between October and April, when temperatures are more manageable during the day.
This makes outdoor activities like dune-boarding more enjoyable without risking heat exhaustion from extreme heat levels found during summer months.