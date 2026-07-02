Dune sandboarding: A rising travel attraction in Nigeria

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Popular locations for dune sandboarding

Nigeria has several locations that are perfect for dune sandboarding. One of the most popular places is the Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos, where you can find expansive sand dunes. Another popular spot is the Kankara Dunes in Katsina State, which offers breathtaking views and challenging slopes. These locations give adventurers the opportunity to experience the thrill of riding down towering sands while enjoying the natural beauty of Nigeria.