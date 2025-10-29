Earlap stretches to ease neck and jaw tension

Earlap stretching is a technique that can improve flexibility and relieve tension in the neck and jaw areas. This practice involves simple exercises that can be done anywhere, making it accessible for everyone. By incorporating earlap stretching into your routine, you may experience reduced stress levels and improved range of motion. Here are five exercises to help you get started with earlap stretching.

Tip 1 Side neck stretch The side neck stretch is simple yet effective for relieving tension. Sit or stand comfortably with your back straight. Slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder, bringing your ear closer to it. Hold the position for about fifteen seconds before returning to the center. Repeat on the other side. This exercise helps elongate the muscles on the side of your neck.

Tip 2 Jaw release exercise The jaw release exercise is great for relieving tension in the jaw area. Start by sitting comfortably with your back straight. Open your mouth as wide as you can without feeling discomfort, then slowly close it while keeping your lips together but teeth apart. Repeat this movement 10 times to help relax the jaw muscles.

Tip 3 Chin tuck exercise The chin tuck exercise strengthens the neck muscles and improves posture. Sit or stand with a straight back and gently tuck your chin toward your chest without bending forward or backward. Hold for five seconds before releasing it back to its normal position. Repeat this exercise 10 times daily for optimal results.

Tip 4 Ear-to-shoulder stretch The ear-to-shoulder stretch targets both the neck and shoulder areas simultaneously. Sit or stand upright and gently bring one ear towards its corresponding shoulder while keeping your opposite shoulder downwards. Hold this stretch for about 15 seconds before switching sides. Repeat three times per side.