Fix cough naturally with these garlic-based remedies

Garlic has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for various ailments, including coughs. Its potent compounds are believed to have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties which can help soothe the throat and reduce coughing. Here's looking at some simple homemade garlic remedies which you can easily prepare at home to alleviate cough symptoms. Not only are they cost-effective, they're also made with common kitchen ingredients.

Tip 1 Garlic honey syrup Garlic mixed with honey makes a powerful syrup that can provide relief from coughs. Crush two to three cloves of garlic and combine them with one tablespoon of honey. Let it sit for about ten minutes before consuming it. The honey coats the throat while the garlic works on reducing inflammation and warding off bacteria.

Tip 2 Garlic tea infusion Garlic tea is another efficient way to harness its benefits for cough relief. For preparation, crush two cloves of garlic and add them to a cup of boiling water. Let it steep for five minutes before straining out the garlic pieces. You can add a bit of lemon juice or honey for taste if you want.

Tip 3 Garlic steam inhalation Inhaling steam infused with garlic can give you relief from congestion due to coughing. Boil water in a pot, then add crushed garlic cloves into it. Carefully inhale the steam by leaning over the pot while covering your head with a towel to trap the steam around you.