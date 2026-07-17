How to clean brass items at home
What's the story
Brass is a popular metal that is used for its durability and aesthetic appeal. However, with time, it can tarnish and lose its shine. While professional cleaning services are available, many prefer to maintain their brass items at home using simple techniques. Here are some practical ways to clean brass effectively without the need for expensive products or services.
Tip 1
Use of vinegar and salt
Vinegar and salt make a great combination to clean brass. The acidity of vinegar helps dissolve tarnish, while salt acts as a mild abrasive.
To use this method, mix equal parts of vinegar and salt to form a paste. Apply the paste on the brass item with a soft cloth or sponge, rub gently, and rinse with warm water.
This method is effective for light tarnish.
Tip 2
Lemon juice with baking soda
Lemon juice contains natural acids that break down tarnish on brass, while baking soda adds an abrasive element to scrub it off.
To use this method, squeeze some lemon juice into a bowl, add baking soda until it forms a paste, and apply it on the brass surface with a cloth or sponge.
Let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing with warm water.
Tip 3
Commercial brass cleaner products
For those who prefer ready-made solutions, commercial brass cleaners are available in stores.
These products are specially formulated to remove tarnish without damaging the metal underneath.
When using these cleaners, follow the instructions on the label carefully to ensure effective cleaning without harming your items.
Tip 4
Regular maintenance tips
Regular maintenance is key to keeping your brass items shiny and new-looking.
Wipe down your brass pieces regularly with a soft cloth to remove dust and fingerprints.
Avoid exposing them to moisture or harsh chemicals that can cause tarnishing over time.