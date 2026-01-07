Home aquarium 101: 5 easy-care plants for beginners

Creating a peaceful home aquarium is all about choosing the right plants. Aquatic plants not only make your aquarium look good but also help keep the water clean and provide a habitat for fish. For beginners, easy-care plants are the best bet. They require less maintenance and can flourish in different conditions. Here are five easy-care aquatic plants that can make your aquarium a peaceful haven.

Tip 1 Java fern: A versatile choice Java fern is another versatile plant that does well in low light conditions, making it perfect for beginners. It doesn't require substrate planting as it can be attached to rocks or driftwood. This plant grows slowly but steadily, providing lush green foliage that offers hiding spots for fish. Java fern also helps absorb excess nutrients from the water, keeping it clean and balanced.

Tip 2 Anubias: Hardy and resilient Anubias is known for its hardiness and resilience in various water conditions. Like Java fern, Anubias can be attached to rocks or wood instead of being planted in substrate. Its broad leaves provide shade and shelter for small fish or shrimp in your aquarium. Anubias grows slowly but adds a lot of beauty with its deep green color.

Tip 3 Hornwort: Floating convenience Hornwort is a floating plant that provides great cover for fish, while also absorbing excess nutrients from the water column. It grows quickly and can be left floating on the surface or anchored in substrate if desired. Hornwort helps reduce algae growth by competing for nutrients in the water, making it an excellent addition to any peaceful aquarium setup.

Tip 4 Water wisteria: Fast-growing foliage Water wisteria is a fast-growing plant that provides dense foliage to your aquarium, giving fish plenty of hiding spots. It does well in moderate light conditions and can be planted directly into the substrate or left floating on top of the water. Water wisteria also helps oxygenate the water while absorbing nitrates effectively.