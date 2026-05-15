How to make lavender pillow spray at home

Creating a calming sleep environment can be as simple as using a lavender pillow spray. This DIY project allows you to craft your own sleep-enhancing mist at home, using natural ingredients. Not only is it cost-effective, but it also gives you the freedom to customize the scent to your liking. With just a few ingredients and steps, you can have a soothing spray that promotes relaxation and restful sleep.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make your lavender pillow spray, you will need distilled water, lavender essential oil, and a small spray bottle. Distilled water is important, as it does not have impurities that could affect the scent. Lavender essential oil is the star of the show, known for its calming properties. A small spray bottle makes it easy to use and store your mixture.

Mixing Mix your solution Start by filling the spray bottle with about two-thirds of distilled water. Add 10 to 15 drops of lavender essential oil, depending on how strong you want the scent to be. Shake well to mix all the ingredients thoroughly. This simple mixture will give you a gentle mist that can be used before bedtime.

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Testing Test your spray Before using your lavender pillow spray regularly, test it on a small area of fabric or skin to ensure there are no adverse reactions or staining issues. Once confirmed safe, use it as part of your nightly routine by lightly misting it over pillows and bedding before sleep.

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