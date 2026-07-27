Work from home? Try these easy stretches
What's the story
Staying active while working from home can be difficult, particularly when it comes to keeping good posture. However, you can easily incorporate exercises into your daily routine to improve posture and stay fit. These exercises can be performed during short phone calls, making them a convenient option for busy professionals. Here are five easy exercises that can help you maintain good posture while working from home.
Tip 1
Shoulder rolls for relaxation
Shoulder rolls are a simple yet effective exercise to relieve tension in the shoulders and neck.
To perform shoulder rolls, sit or stand with your back straight. Slowly roll your shoulders up towards your ears, then back and down in a circular motion.
Repeat this movement 10 times in each direction.
This exercise helps release built-up stress and promotes better alignment of the spine.
Tip 2
Seated spinal twist for flexibility
The seated spinal twist is a great way to increase flexibility in the spine while sitting at your desk.
Sit upright with both feet flat on the floor.
Place your right hand on the back of your chair and twist your torso to the right, using your left hand for support on your knee if needed.
Hold this position for fifteen seconds before switching sides.
Tip 3
Neck stretches for tension relief
Neck stretches are essential for relieving tension that builds up from long hours of screen time.
Start by sitting comfortably with an erect spine.
Tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a stretch along the opposite side of your neck.
Hold for 10 seconds before switching sides. Repeat two times per side.
Tip 4
Chest opener exercise
A chest opener exercise combats the forward hunching posture that comes from prolonged sitting.
Stand tall with feet shoulder-width apart and clasp hands behind your back at waist level.
Gently lift arms away from body while opening up chest area by pulling shoulders back slightly.
Hold this position for five deep breaths before releasing arms back down.
Tip 5
Cat-cow stretch sequence
The cat-cow stretch sequence is perfect for increasing mobility through the spine, which is essential when working remotely all day long.
Start on all fours with wrists directly under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale deeply as you arch your back, dropping your belly towards the floor (cow pose).
Exhale fully as you round your spine, tucking chin to chest (cat pose).
Repeat the sequence five times, focusing on breath control throughout each movement.