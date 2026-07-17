Think vegetables are boring? Try these recipes
What's the story
Roasted vegetables make for a simple yet delicious way to add more nutrients to your diet. They are easy to prepare and can be added to any meal. Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of vegetables, making them more enjoyable to eat. Here are five easy recipes that can be made with everyday vegetables, giving you a nutritious boost without much effort.
Dish 1
Roasted Brussels sprouts with garlic
Roasting Brussels sprouts with garlic gives you a flavorful side dish that goes well with any main course.
Trim the ends of the sprouts and cut them in half. Toss them with olive oil, minced garlic, salt, and pepper.
Roast at 200 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
This dish is high in fiber and vitamin C.
Dish 2
Spiced carrot sticks
Carrot sticks can be spiced up by roasting them with some cumin and paprika.
Cut carrots into sticks and toss them in olive oil, cumin powder, paprika, salt, and pepper.
Roast at 200 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes until they are golden brown and tender.
Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which is good for your vision.
Dish 3
Sweet potato wedges
Sweet potato wedges make for a nutritious alternative to regular fries.
Just cut sweet potatoes into wedges and toss them in olive oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper.
Roast at 220 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes until crispy outside but soft inside.
Sweet potatoes are high in potassium and vitamin A.
Dish 4
Zucchini chips with herbs
Zucchini chips make for a crunchy snack that can be flavored with herbs of your choice.
Slice zucchini thinly using a mandoline slicer if available; otherwise, use a sharp knife.
Toss slices lightly in olive oil mixed with dried oregano or thyme, along with salt and pepper to taste, before roasting at 180 degrees Celsius for about 15 minutes or until crisped up nicely.
Dish 5
Bell pepper strips drizzled with balsamic glaze
Bell peppers, when roasted and drizzled with balsamic glaze, make for a sweet and tangy treat.
Slice bell peppers into strips and toss them in olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast at 200 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes, then drizzle with balsamic glaze.
This dish is rich in antioxidants, making it a healthy addition to your meals.