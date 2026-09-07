How to style hair with a stick
What's the story
Hair sticks are a versatile and stylish tool to create elegant updos. They are easy to use and can be a great addition to your hair accessory collection. With just a few simple steps, you can transform your hair into an elegant updo, perfect for any occasion. Whether you have long or medium-length hair, hair sticks offer a unique way to style without the need for complicated tools or products.
Tip 1
Classic twist bun with hair sticks
The classic twist bun is a timeless hairstyle that can be easily achieved with hair sticks.
Start by gathering your hair into a low ponytail and twist it around itself to form a bun at the nape of your neck.
Secure the bun in place by inserting one or two hair sticks horizontally through the center.
This style is perfect for formal events or everyday elegance.
Tip 2
Messy bun made easy
A messy bun gives off an effortless yet chic vibe, and it is super easy to create with hair sticks.
Just gather your hair into a high ponytail, and twist it loosely around itself, allowing some strands to fall out intentionally.
Secure the bun by inserting one or two hair sticks diagonally through it, keeping everything in place while adding an artistic touch.
Tip 3
Elegant chignon hairstyle
The chignon is an elegant updo that screams sophistication, and it is so easy to do with hair sticks.
Start by pulling all your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail tightly, and wrap it around itself to form a sleek chignon shape.
Secure everything in place by inserting one or two decorative hair sticks vertically through the bun.
Tip 4
Half-up style using hair sticks
For those who like half-up styles, using hair sticks can make them even more interesting.
Take the top section of your damp hair and twist it back toward the crown of your head.
Secure this twist by inserting one or two decorative wooden or metal stick accessories through it, adding both style and stability without making it too heavy on your head.