Vegetarian? Add these vitamin C-rich foods to your diet
What's the story
Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that helps support the immune system, skin health, and overall well-being. For vegetarians, there are plenty of plant-based sources to meet daily vitamin C requirements. These foods not only provide vitamin C but also offer other essential nutrients and antioxidants. Including a variety of these foods in your diet can help ensure you get enough vitamin C without relying on supplements.
Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits: A staple source
Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are famous for their vitamin C content. An orange has about 70 milligrams of vitamin C. These fruits are also rich in fiber and other antioxidants that promote heart health. Adding citrus fruits to your diet can be an easy way to boost your daily intake of this essential nutrient.
Bell peppers
Bell peppers: A colorful option
Bell peppers, particularly the red ones, are some of the richest sources of vitamin C among vegetables. A single red bell pepper has over 150 milligrams of vitamin C, which is more than twice the amount found in an orange. They are versatile and can be added to salads, stir-fries, or eaten raw as a snack.
Kiwi
Kiwi: A nutrient-dense fruit
Kiwi is another excellent source of vitamin C for vegetarians. One medium kiwi has around 71 milligrams of this nutrient. Apart from being a good source of vitamin C, kiwis also provide dietary fiber and potassium. Their sweet-tart flavor makes them a delicious addition to smoothies or fruit salads.
Strawberries
Strawberries: Sweet and nutritious
Strawberries are not just delicious but also packed with nutrients, including vitamin C. A cup of halved strawberries has about 89 milligrams of vitamin C. These berries are also rich in manganese and folate, which promote bone health and cellular function, respectively. Strawberries can be enjoyed fresh or added to desserts and breakfast dishes.
Broccoli
Broccoli: A versatile vegetable
Broccoli is a versatile vegetable that is loaded with nutrients, including vitamin C. One cup of cooked broccoli provides approximately 102 milligrams of this essential vitamin. Along with being a great source of vitamin C, broccoli also provides fiber, calcium, and iron. It can be steamed or added to soups for an easy nutrient boost.