Bell peppers, particularly the red ones, are some of the richest sources of vitamin C

Vegetarian? Add these vitamin C-rich foods to your diet

By Vinita Jain 03:37 pm Jun 26, 202603:37 pm

What's the story

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that helps support the immune system, skin health, and overall well-being. For vegetarians, there are plenty of plant-based sources to meet daily vitamin C requirements. These foods not only provide vitamin C but also offer other essential nutrients and antioxidants. Including a variety of these foods in your diet can help ensure you get enough vitamin C without relying on supplements.