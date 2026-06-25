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5 calming rituals using ebony wood

By Simran Jeet 11:52 am Jun 25, 202611:52 am

What's the story

African ebony wood has been used for centuries in traditional wellness practices. The dense, ebony wood is not just valued for its beauty but also for its potential health benefits. From Africa, the wood is believed to have properties that can promote relaxation and improve mental clarity. Here are five wellness practices using African ebony wood that may help you lead a healthier life.