Home cleaning 101: Eco-friendly hacks to try 

Eco-friendly cleaning is gaining popularity as people seek sustainable ways to maintain their homes. In Africa , traditional household ingredients offer effective solutions for cleaning without harming the environment. These natural alternatives are not only cost-effective but also readily available in many households. By utilizing these ingredients, individuals can reduce their reliance on chemical-based products and contribute to a healthier planet. Here are some practical eco-friendly cleaning hacks using common African household ingredients.

Citrus power Lemons for stain removal Lemons are a versatile ingredient, especially with their acidic properties. They work wonders in removing stains and grime. The citric acid in lemons can easily break tough stains on surfaces like countertops and sinks. To use lemons as a cleaner, cut one in half and rub it directly onto the stained area. Leave it on for a few minutes and wipe clean with a damp cloth.

Versatile cleaner Baking soda as an all-purpose cleaner Another powerful ingredient readily available in most African homes is baking soda, and it doubles up as an all-purpose cleaner. Its mild abrasiveness makes it perfect for scrubbing surfaces without scratching them. To make a simple cleaning paste, combine baking soda and water until you get a thick consistency. The paste can clean kitchen appliances, bathroom tiles, and even deodorize carpets.

Natural disinfectant Vinegar for disinfecting surfaces Vinegar is popularly known for its disinfecting properties owing to its acetic acid content. It can efficiently kill bacteria and germs on a range of surfaces across the home. To prepare a simple disinfectant spray, mix equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Apply this solution on the countertops, door knobs and other frequently touched areas to keep them germ-free.