Try these cleaning hacks using daily kitchen items
With everyone becoming more aware of their carbon footprints, eco-friendly cleaning is on the rise.
Most common items in your kitchen can be used to make effective, natural cleaning solutions that are both cost-effective and eco-friendly.
The items would not just eliminate the need for chemical-filled products, but also provide a safer option for homes.
Using vinegar, baking soda, lemon, etc., you can keep your home clean and green!
Versatile vinegar
Vinegar: The all-purpose cleaner
Vinegar is a strong cleaning agent owing to its acidic nature. It removes stains, cuts through grease, and even gets rid of odors.
For an all-purpose cleaner with vinegar, mix equal parts of water and white vinegar in a spray bottle.
The solution works wonders on countertops, glass surfaces, and even floors.
Its antibacterial properties make it a great option for sanitizing spaces in your home.
Baking soda boost
Baking soda: A natural scrubber
We all know baking soda has abrasive properties that make it perfect for scrubbing stubborn stains without scratching off surfaces.
Just sprinkle some baking soda on sinks or bathtubs and scrub with a damp sponge to wipe off grime easily.
It also works as a deodorizer, keeping an open box in the fridge or sprinkling some in trash cans helps eliminate bad odors.
Citrus Cleanse
Lemon: Nature's disinfectant
Lemon juice is rich in citric acid, which has natural disinfectant properties.
You can use it to clean cutting boards by rubbing half a lemon on the surface to kill bacteria and remove odors.
Furthermore, mixing lemon juice with water makes an excellent window cleaner. The mixture leaves the glass streak-free and gives your home a fresh scent.
Salty solution
Salt: The gentle abrasive
Salt, when mixed with lemon juice or vinegar, makes a perfect gentle abrasive mixture for scrubbing off tough stains and rust from metallic items such as faucets.
This green alternative not only keeps things clean and hygienic but also saves money and the environment. It contributes to a greener lifestyle and takes care of our future generations.