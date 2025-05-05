What's the story

With everyone becoming more aware of their carbon footprints, eco-friendly cleaning is on the rise.

Most common items in your kitchen can be used to make effective, natural cleaning solutions that are both cost-effective and eco-friendly.

The items would not just eliminate the need for chemical-filled products, but also provide a safer option for homes.

Using vinegar, baking soda, lemon, etc., you can keep your home clean and green!