Every foodie loves these Ecuadorian plantain snacks

Ecuador is famous for its diverse culture and cuisine, especially its love for plantains. These starchy fruits are a staple in Ecuadorian kitchens and are used in a number of traditional snacks. From savory to sweet, plantains are an integral part of Ecuadorian culinary heritage. Here are five traditional Ecuadorian snacks that highlight the versatility of plantains and offer a taste of this vibrant culture.

Snack 1 Tostones: Crispy fried delight Tostones are a popular Ecuadorian snack prepared by twice-frying green plantains. The first fry softens the plantains, while the second fry makes them crispy. Usually served with a sprinkle of salt, tostones can be enjoyed on their own or with dips like guacamole or salsa. They make for a crunchy treat that pairs well with many flavors.

Snack 2 Patacones: A coastal favorite Similar to tostones, patacones are also made from green plantains but are thicker and more filling. A coastal favorite, these snacks are often topped with cheese or served with a flavorful dish for an extra burst of flavor. The combination of crispy plantain and savory toppings makes patacones a beloved choice among locals and visitors alike.

Snack 3 Bolon de verde: Savory plantain balls Bolon de verde is a hearty snack made by mashing green plantains with cheese and spices, rolling them into balls, and frying them until golden brown. This dish is often eaten for breakfast or as an afternoon snack and can be served plain or with additional toppings like avocado or hot sauce.

Snack 4 Chifles: Crunchy plantain chips Chifles are thinly sliced green plantains fried to a crisp, just like potato chips. These chips are seasoned with salt or other spices and make for an addictive snack option that can be relished on its own or with dips like hummus or bean spread.