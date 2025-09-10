Edamame beans: A healthy soda alternative you must try

If you love munching on edamame beans, the delicious snack/side dish, here's another reason to dig into it. The young soybeans are making their way as a healthy substitute for sugary sodas. Nutrient-packed edamame beans come with a host of health benefits. Unlike sodas, which are loaded with sugar and calories, edamame beans offer protein, fiber, and important vitamins. Here's how they make a great deal for anyone looking to ditch soda.

#1 Nutritional benefits of edamame Rich in protein and fiber, edamame beans make an ideal pick for anyone looking to maintain or lose some weight. A single serving offers approximately 17 grams of protein and eight grams of fiber. Together, these will keep you fuller for longer and less likely to reach for the sugary snacks or a soda. Edamame is also far lower in calories than most sodas.

#2 Vitamins and minerals abound Apart from being protein-rich, these green soybeans are also loaded with vitamins and minerals such as vitamin K, folate, iron, magnesium, and calcium. Vitamin K helps maintain bone health, whereas folate is important for proper cell function. Iron helps carry oxygen throughout the body and magnesium assists muscle function. Calcium is important for strong bones.