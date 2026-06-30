Transform traditional hummus by adding edamame for an extra protein punch

Delicious ways to add edamame to your meals

By Vinita Jain 09:48 am Jun 30, 202609:48 am

What's the story

Edamame, the young soybean, is a versatile ingredient that can be added to several dishes to make them nutritious and delicious. Packed with protein, fiber, and essential vitamins, edamame is a great addition to any meal. Here are five creative ways to add edamame to your meals. From salads to snacks, these ideas will help you enjoy the benefits of this superfood.