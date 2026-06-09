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5 edamame recipes you'll love

By Simran Jeet 10:33 am Jun 09, 202610:33 am

What's the story

Edamame, the young soybeans, are a versatile ingredient that can be added to a variety of dishes. Not only are they packed with protein and fiber, but they also add a subtle flavor that can elevate any meal. Here are five creative ways to add edamame to your meals, making them delicious and nutritious. From salads to snacks, these ideas will help you make the most of this amazing ingredient.