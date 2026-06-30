5 edible flowers worth adding to your diet
What's the story
Monsoon brings a unique set of flavors and experiences, especially with edible flowers. These blossoms not only add beauty to your plate but also come with many health benefits. From enhancing the taste of your dishes to providing essential nutrients, these flowers are a must-try this season. Here are some edible flowers that can make your monsoon special.
#1
Hibiscus: The tangy delight
Hibiscus is famous for its tangy taste and vibrant color. It is commonly used in teas and salads. Rich in vitamin C, hibiscus helps boost immunity during the rainy season. The flower also contains antioxidants that help fight free radicals in the body. Adding hibiscus to your diet can be an enjoyable way to stay healthy while relishing its unique flavor.
#2
Marigold: Nature's colorful garnish
Marigold petals are often used as garnishes or added to dishes for their vibrant color and slightly peppery taste. These flowers are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, which promote eye health. Marigolds can be added to soups, stews, or even desserts for an extra burst of color and nutrition.
#3
Rose: A fragrant addition
Roses are not just pretty; they are edible too! Rose petals have a sweet fragrance and mild flavor, making them perfect for teas or desserts like cakes and jellies. Roses are also packed with antioxidants that promote skin health and reduce inflammation. Including rose petals in your meals can add elegance, as well as health benefits.
#4
Nasturtium: The peppery bloom
Nasturtiums have bright blooms with a peppery kick similar to watercress. They make an excellent addition to salads or as garnishes on any dish. Rich in vitamin C, nasturtiums also have antimicrobial properties that help keep infections at bay during monsoon. Their bold flavor makes them a favorite among those looking for something different in their meals.
#5
Lavender: Aromatic flavor enhancer
Lavender is famous for its calming aroma, but it also adds a unique flavor to food items like cookies or syrups when used sparingly. It has antioxidants that help reduce stress levels, which can be higher during the rainy season due to humidity changes affecting mood swings, and so on. A little lavender goes a long way toward enhancing both taste and tranquility within oneself.