#5

Lavender: Aromatic flavor enhancer

Lavender is famous for its calming aroma, but it also adds a unique flavor to food items like cookies or syrups when used sparingly. It has antioxidants that help reduce stress levels, which can be higher during the rainy season due to humidity changes affecting mood swings, and so on. A little lavender goes a long way toward enhancing both taste and tranquility within oneself.