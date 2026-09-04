Visiting Egypt? Skip the crowds and explore these places
What's the story
Egypt is famous for its historic sites and iconic landmarks, but some of its destinations have become a little too overrated. While everyone flocks to the same spots, there are lesser-known places that offer a unique glimpse into the country's rich history and culture. These hidden gems can be a refreshing change from the crowded tourist trails, letting you experience Egypt in a whole new way.
#1
Explore the ancient city of Tanis
Tanis, the ancient capital of the Nile Delta, has been overshadowed by more famous sites, like Thebes.
However, Tanis houses some of the most fascinating archaeological finds, including royal tombs and temples.
The site gives an insight into Egypt's history during the Third Intermediate Period.
The ruins are less crowded than other tourist spots, giving you a peaceful experience amid history.
#2
Discover the beauty of Siwa Oasis
Siwa Oasis, located near the Libyan border, is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage.
Unlike other popular Egyptian destinations, Siwa offers visitors an opportunity to explore ancient ruins, such as the Temple of Amun Ra, and enjoy natural springs.
The oasis is also home to the *Berber* community, giving you a chance to experience traditional crafts and hospitality.
#3
Visit the lesser-known temple of Hathor at Dendera
While most tourists head to Karnak or Luxor temples, Dendera Temple Complex is equally mesmerizing.
Dedicated to Hathor, the goddess of joy and motherhood, this temple boasts exquisite reliefs and well-preserved ceilings.
You can explore intricate carvings that depict scenes from mythology, without the usual crowds found at other major temples.
#4
Experience Nubian culture in Aswan's villages
Aswan is usually associated with Philae Temple or Abu Simbel, but it also has vibrant Nubian villages along the Nile River.
These colorful communities give you a glimpse into traditional Nubian life through music, dance, and handicrafts.
A visit here lets you interact with locals who are proud of their heritage, while enjoying picturesque views of the river.
#5
Wander through El Alamein's World War II sites
El Alamein is mostly known for its World War II memorials and cemeteries, but it is often overlooked by tourists who prefer Egypt's ancient history.
However, visiting this coastal town gives you a chance to learn about modern history through well-maintained sites like the El Alamein War Museum and Commonwealth War Cemetery.
The area also offers beautiful beaches away from the crowded resorts.