Overhyped places in Egypt (and where to go instead!)
What's the story
Egypt is famous for its ancient history and iconic landmarks, but not all tourist spots are worth the hype. Some places can be overcrowded or underwhelming, leaving travelers wanting more. In this article, we explore some overrated Egyptian tourist spots and suggest alternative destinations that offer a more authentic and enjoyable experience. These alternatives promise unique insights into Egypt's rich culture and history, without the crowds.
#1
The Pyramids: A crowded experience
While the Pyramids of Giza are a must-see, they are often overcrowded with tourists.
The throngs of visitors can make it hard to enjoy the site or get good pictures.
Instead, consider visiting the lesser-known pyramids at Dahshur.
These structures are just as impressive but draw far fewer tourists, giving you a peaceful experience while still marveling at ancient engineering.
#2
Luxor's Valley of Kings: More than just tombs
While Luxor's Valley of the Kings is famous for its royal tombs, the place can get pretty crowded during peak seasons.
Instead of fighting through the crowds, try visiting the Tombs of the Nobles.
These tombs provide a fascinating insight into ancient Egyptian life and artistry, without the hustle and bustle of the more popular sites.
#3
Alexandria's beaches: Not all are pristine
While Alexandria has some beautiful beaches, they may not be as pristine as expected.
The Mediterranean Sea can get crowded with local tourists, especially during summer.
For a more serene beach experience, head to Marsa Matrouh further along the coast.
This destination features stunning white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, ideal for relaxation away from the crowds.
#4
Cairo's Egyptian Museum: A treasure trove, but busy
Cairo's Egyptian Museum is home to an amazing collection of artifacts, but it can get quite busy with tourists.
The crowds can make it difficult to appreciate the exhibits fully or get guided tours.
Instead of visiting this popular museum, try visiting the Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat.
This modern museum has a more spacious layout and offers a comprehensive overview of Egypt's history, without the crowds.