Follow this guide

Exploring the rich customs of Egyptian weddings

By Simran Jeet 12:07 pm Jun 26, 202612:07 pm

What's the story

Egyptian weddings are a beautiful mix of culture, history, and traditions. They are not just a union of two people, but a celebration of family and community. Each region in Egypt has its own unique customs, which have been passed down through generations. From pre-wedding rituals to the ceremony itself, these traditions give an insight into the rich cultural tapestry of the country.