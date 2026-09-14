How to style the perfect low twist bun
What's the story
Low twist buns are a quick and elegant way to style your hair for any occasion. This hairstyle is perfect for those who want to look sophisticated without spending too much time on their hair. With just a few simple steps, you can achieve a polished look that is ideal for both casual and formal events. Here are some easy styling hacks to get the perfect low twist bun every time.
Tip 1
Start with clean, dry hair
Before you begin styling your low twist bun, make sure your hair is clean and dry.
Oily or damp hair can make it hard to hold the style in place.
Use a lightweight mousse or styling gel to add some grip and volume, if needed. This will make it easier to twist and secure your hair in place.
Tip 2
Section your hair properly
Divide your hair into two or three sections depending on the thickness of your hair. This will make it easier to manage while twisting.
Start from the nape of your neck and work upwards, ensuring each section is evenly distributed.
Proper sectioning helps in achieving a symmetrical look.
Tip 3
Twist tightly but gently
When twisting each section, make sure you twist tightly but gently so that you do not pull on your scalp too much.
Start twisting from the roots, working your way down toward the ends of each section.
The key is to keep the twists uniform in size and tension throughout.
Tip 4
Secure with bobby pins or hair ties
Once you have twisted all sections into place, secure them using bobby pins or small hair ties that match your hair color for discretion.
Make sure each twist is securely pinned so it does not unravel throughout the day.
Check from different angles to ensure even distribution of pins, ties, and accessories.
Tip 5
Finish with hairspray for hold
To keep the style looking neat and fresh for longer, use a light-hold spray after finishing your hairstyle.
This can help control frizz and keep the strands in place throughout the day. It is especially useful when humidity levels are high.
Choose an aerosol spray designed to provide lasting hold without making the hair feel stiff, sticky, or heavy.