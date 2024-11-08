Summarize Simplifying... In short Choosing the right updo for formal events depends on your face shape and the occasion.

Elegant updos for formal occasions: A style guide

By Anujj Trehaan 11:41 am Nov 08, 202411:41 am

What's the story Choosing the perfect hairstyle for a formal occasion doesn't have to be stressful. A classy updo not only complements your beautiful dress but also adds a touch of elegance to your entire look. This guide is here to provide tips and inspiration for selecting and creating the perfect updo for any formal event. You'll look and feel amazing with a style that enhances your features and fits the occasion.

Face shape

Understanding your face shape

The key to selecting the perfect updo is understanding your face shape. If you have an oval face, avoid high buns as they further lengthen your face. For round faces, opt for styles that increase volume at the top, giving the illusion of a longer face. By understanding your face shape, you can accentuate your best features with a complementary updo.

Updo selection

Selecting the right updo

The type of event greatly influences the choice of updo. For corporate events, a sleek bun is perfect, but for weddings or parties, you might want to go for a more relaxed, textured look. Think about the level of formality and choose an updo that complements both the occasion and your personal style.

Preparation

Tools and products you'll need

The right tools and products are key to achieving the perfect updo. Make sure you have bobby pins that match your hair color, hair ties, a fine-tooth comb for teasing, strong-hold hairspray, and volumizing styling mousse. High-quality products will ensure your hairstyle stays flawless throughout the event, enhancing your overall look.

Styling

Step-by-step styling tips

Achieving a beautiful updo doesn't have to be a struggle. First, choose the style you want to create. For basic buns, gather your hair into a ponytail, then twist it into the desired shape and secure with bobby pins. For more complex styles like braided crowns or chignons, it may be helpful to practice in advance or follow along with online tutorials for those specific looks.

Maintenance

Maintenance throughout the event

To make sure your updo stays flawless all night, bring a small hairspray bottle and some extra bobby pins in your purse for easy touch-ups. If you plan on dancing or being very active during the event, choose a tighter style. Tight updos stay in place better than loose ones.