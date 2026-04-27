Give your look an upgrade with these hairstyles

Classic hairstyles have always been a go-to for those looking for a timeless and elegant look. These styles, which have stood the test of time, can be easily adapted to modern-day trends without losing their charm. Be it a special occasion or just a touch of sophistication to your daily look, these hairstyles can do the trick. Here are some classic hairstyle hacks that can elevate your look effortlessly.

Chignon The timeless chignon The chignon is a classic hairstyle that gives an air of sophistication and elegance. To create this look, simply gather your hair into a low ponytail and twist it into a bun at the nape of your neck. Secure with bobby pins or hairpins for a polished finish. This style is perfect for formal events or even just to add a touch of class to everyday wear.

Braided waves Effortless waves with braids Braided waves give you that effortless, beachy look without using heat tools. Simply braid damp hair before going to bed, and undo the braids in the morning for natural-looking waves. You can add volume and texture to your hair without damaging it with heat styling tools.

Advertisement

French twist Classic French twist The French twist is another elegant option that works for both formal and casual occasions. Start by gathering your hair at the back and twisting it upwards towards the crown of your head. Secure with pins or a decorative comb for added flair. This style gives you an elongated neck appearance and works well with various hair lengths.

Advertisement

Low ponytail Sleek low ponytail A sleek low ponytail is simple yet sophisticated, making it perfect for any occasion. Use a straightener to smooth out any frizz before gathering your hair at the nape of your neck with an elastic band. For added polish, wrap a small section of hair around the band to conceal it from view.