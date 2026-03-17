Have you tried these chic chignon hairstyles yet?

The chignon is a classic hairstyle that never goes out of style. It is a versatile and elegant option for all occasions, be it a formal event or a casual outing. With a few simple variations, you can elevate your chignon and add a touch of sophistication to your look. Here are some chic chignon hairstyles that will help you stand out in any crowd.

#1 Braided chignon for added texture A braided chignon adds texture and interest to the classic style. To achieve this look, start by braiding sections of hair on either side of your head before twisting them into a low bun at the nape of your neck. This variation works well with medium to long hair and can be accessorized with pins or flowers for an extra flair.

#2 Messy chignon for effortless elegance The messy chignon is perfect for those who prefer an effortless yet elegant look. Simply gather your hair into a loose bun at the back of your head, allowing some strands to fall freely around your face. This style is ideal for casual outings or daytime events, giving you a relaxed yet polished appearance.

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#3 Sleek chignon for modern sophistication For a sleek and modern take on the chignon, use a flat iron to smooth out any waves or curls in your hair before pulling it back into a tight bun. Secure with pins or an elastic band, and finish off with hairspray to keep everything in place. This style is perfect for professional settings or formal occasions where you want to make a statement.

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#4 Twisted chignon for added interest The twisted chignon adds an element of intrigue with its unique twist on the traditional bun. Start by dividing your hair into two sections and twisting each one separately before pinning them together at the back of your head in one fluid motion. This hairstyle works best with medium-length hair and can be dressed up with decorative clips or bands.