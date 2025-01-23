Easy exercises for stronger teeth and gums
The alveolar ridge, the crucial bony ridge in your mouth that holds your teeth, benefits from targeted exercises to build strength and resilience.
These exercises are important for oral health and can also help prepare the ridge for any future dental implants.
This article provides a list of five effective exercises that can help improve the strength and resilience of your alveolar ridge.
Tongue strength
Tongue push-ups
Tongue push-ups are done by pushing the tongue hard against the roof of the mouth, holding it there for a couple of seconds, then letting go.
This exercise strengthens the muscles around the alveolar ridge, providing more support and stability.
Doing this exercise 10 times a day can greatly improve muscle tone around the dental arches, promoting overall oral health and resilience.
Gum care
Gum massage
By massaging your gums daily with a clean finger, you can stimulate blood flow to the alveolar ridge area, fostering health and resilience.
Applying gentle circular motions on both the inside and outside of your gum line twice a day can yield significant improvements in gum health, directly contributing to alveolar ridge strength.
Jaw exercise
Jaw flexing
Jaw flexing is done by slowly opening and closing the mouth with a slight gap between the teeth.
This exercise helps in relieving tension and improving flexibility in the jaw muscles, strengthening the alveolar ridge.
Doing three sets of 10 repetitions every day can significantly improve the strength and endurance of these important structures, leading to better oral health.
Cheek strengthening
Cheek puffing
Cheek puffing is a simple exercise that involves taking a deep breath and then puffing out your cheeks as much as you can, holding this position for about five seconds before releasing.
Doing this 10 times a day can help strengthen the muscles in your cheeks, which can provide better support for your dental structures including the alveolar ridge.
Chewing exercise
Chewing practice
Chewing gum (ideally sugar-free) or utilizing exercise-specific masticatory aids contributes to toning your jaw muscles and, in turn, reinforcing the alveolar ridge.
By chewing equally on both sides of your mouth, you facilitate symmetrical muscle growth around this critical region.
Aim for 20 minutes of focused chewing each day.