Elevating energy with DIY nut milk-making
What's the story
Making your own nut milk is a simple, satisfying process that gives you control over ingredients and helps cut down on packaging waste.
This article explores the advantages and techniques of homemade nut milk as a healthier and tastier alternative to store-bought options.
Armed with just a blender and a few ingredients, you can whip up a world of creamy, dreamy, and (most importantly) nutritious nut milks.
Selection
Choosing the right nuts
Choosing the right nuts is crucial to making delicious nut milk.
Almonds, cashews, and hazelnuts are favored for their robust flavor profiles and health benefits.
Each nut brings unique vitamins, minerals, and creaminess to the milk.
For example, almonds offer a nutrient boost with vitamin E and magnesium, while cashews deliver a creamier texture with shorter soaking times.
Soaking
Preparing your nuts
Why soaking nuts overnight is super important?
It serves three main purposes: It softens the nuts for easier blending, reduces phytic acid for improved digestibility, and increases nutrient absorption.
A minimum of eight hours or an overnight soak is recommended. However, cashews require only four hours due to their softer texture.
After soaking, make sure to rinse the nuts thoroughly under running water to remove any residues.
Processing
Blending techniques
After soaking and rinsing your nuts, blend them with fresh water in a one-to-three or one-to-four ratio, nuts to water, depending on how creamy you want your milk.
A high-speed blender is your best friend here. You're aiming for a smooth ride, not a gritty road trip.
Blend for one to two minutes until everything looks milky white and feels silky between your fingers.
Filtration
Straining your milk
Straining is crucial for removing any remaining pulp and ensuring a smooth, creamy texture.
Use a fine mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth or a dedicated nut milk bag for best results.
Carefully pour the blended mixture through the strainer into a bowl or pitcher underneath, and then squeeze the pulp to extract as much liquid as possible. This step is key for getting the most out of your nuts!
Customization
Flavoring your nut milk
You can enhance the flavor of your homemade nut milk by adding natural sweeteners like dates or honey, a dash of vanilla extract for a pleasant aroma, or even cocoa powder if you fancy a delicious chocolatey twist.
Just remember to start with small quantities—like a teaspoon of vanilla extract per liter—and adjust to your taste.