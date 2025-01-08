What's the story

Bamboo charcoal has become a beauty industry favorite for its powerful ability to purify and detoxify the skin.

This natural ingredient is created from pieces of bamboo plants, harvested after a minimum of five years, and then burned at high temperatures.

Its ability to draw out impurities, excess oils, and environmental pollutants makes it a potent ally in skincare routines focused on achieving a radiant and clear complexion.