Summarize Simplifying... In short Chickpea flour is a skincare powerhouse, offering benefits from exfoliation to anti-aging.

It can be mixed with various ingredients like water, yogurt, honey, and more to create masks that control oil, brighten skin, soothe sunburns, and fight signs of aging.

Regular use of these masks can lead to clearer, brighter, and healthier skin.

Elevating glow with chickpea flour radiance

By Simran Jeet 02:26 pm Dec 13, 202402:26 pm

What's the story Chickpea flour, or as we call it gram flour or besan, has been a secret ingredient in natural beauty routines for centuries. Its versatility and affordability make it a go-to choice for those looking to amplify their skin's natural radiance. Packed with proteins and vitamins, this wonder-flour can be utilized in numerous ways to elevate your skin's texture and tone.

Exfoliation

Natural exfoliation for brighter skin

Chickpea flour serves as a mild exfoliant, efficiently eliminating dead skin cells and promoting cell regeneration. By combining two tablespoons of chickpea flour with water to form a paste, you can create a powerful exfoliating mask. Apply this paste to your face and neck, leave it on for 10 minutes, then rinse it off with warm water. For best results, repeat this process twice a week.

Oil control

Oil control and acne reduction

For those battling oily skin and acne, chickpea flour can be a game-changer. It helps control oil production and minimizes breakouts. A face mask created by mixing chickpea flour with yogurt forms a powerful combination that stabilizes your skin's pH levels. Applying this paste three times a week to problematic areas will yield noticeable results in skin clarity and oil management.

Brightening

Skin brightening effects

Chickpea flour is a well-known ingredient for skin brightening. By making a face pack with chickpea flour, turmeric powder, lemon juice, and milk, you get a powerful treatment for dullness and hyperpigmentation. This strong combination not only lightens dark spots but also helps achieve a more even skin tone with consistent use. It leaves your skin looking radiant and healthy.

Sun care

Soothing sunburns and reducing tan

The harsh sun can result in sunburns and unwanted tanning, which can make your skin appear uneven. Gram flour/chickpea flour has the ability to soothe sunburnt skin and also remove tan lines effectively. A paste created by mixing gram flour with cucumber juice or rose water offers a cooling sensation when applied over the affected areas.

Anti-aging

Anti-aging properties

The powerful antioxidants found in chickpea flour actively fight against aging signs like wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. Making an anti-aging mask is easy! Just mix chickpea flour with honey and milk. This not only moisturizes your skin but also enhances elasticity. Using this mask once a week will gradually preserve your youthful glow.