Elevating hallux strength with five exercises

By Simran Jeet 02:00 pm Dec 19, 202402:00 pm

What's the story Strengthening your big toe (hallux) is crucial for healthier feet and better balance, as it plays a key role in walking, running, and standing. Weakness in this area can lead to foot problems, reduced stability, and discomfort. To improve foot function and prevent injuries like bunions and plantar fasciitis, try simple exercises to enhance strength, flexibility, and stability, ensuring better balance and overall foot health.

Toe presses for flexibility

Toe presses are a great exercise to warm up the muscles around your big toe prior to more intense workouts. Stand with your feet slightly apart then slowly bend your knees while pressing your toes into the ground as hard as possible. Hold for three seconds then release. Do this 10 times to improve flexibility and get your toes ready for additional strengthening exercises.

Towel scrunches for grip strength

Towel scrunches are an effective exercise to target the big toe (hallux) and improve toe grip strength. To do this, sit on the floor with a towel laid out in front of you, scrunch the towel toward you using only your toes, and then push it back out with a spreading motion. Perform three sets of 10 repetitions per foot to strengthen your big toe muscles and enhance foot stability.

Marble pickups for dexterity

Working on the dexterity of your toes can greatly improve their strength, particularly the big toe aka hallux. Scatter 20 marbles on the floor next to a small bowl. Pick up one marble at a time with your toes and put it in the bowl. Aim to finish in two minutes to start with, and decrease the time over weeks.

Sand walking for natural strengthening

Walking barefoot on sand is a great natural way to strengthen your big toe and other parts of your feet because the sand provides resistance. Try to walk for 15 minutes if you have access to a sandy beach or sandbox area. The uneven surface makes all parts of your feet, including your toes, work harder than they would on flat surfaces.

Resistance band flexes for muscle building

Resistance bands can strengthen your hallux by building muscle. Sit with legs extended and loop a band around both feet under the toes. Holding the band's ends for stability, flex one foot at the arch, pulling the big toe towards you. Keep other parts still. Do this 10 times, then switch feet. Three sets every other day will strengthen the muscles.