Coriander seed oil, a natural antimicrobial, can boost your hand soap's germ-fighting power while being gentle on your skin.

Its unique scent offers stress-relieving aromatherapy benefits during hand washing, and its antioxidants and vitamins nourish your skin, combating dryness.

Elevating hand soap with coriander seed oil

By Simran Jeet 01:37 pm Dec 18, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Hand soap is a hygiene staple, but with coriander seed oil, it becomes a daily indulgence. Renowned for its fragrant aroma and health properties, coriander seed oil doesn't just clean - it cares for your skin. Read on to discover how to upgrade your hand soap with the magic of coriander seed oil.

Antimicrobial

Natural antimicrobial properties

Coriander seed oil has powerful natural antimicrobial properties that can supercharge your hand soap. Research indicates it's lethal to a range of bacteria and fungi, which makes it a perfect ally for hand soaps - you get that extra germ-busting reassurance without any harshness. Adding just one% coriander seed oil to your liquid hand soap will significantly increase its ability to fight germs, while still being gentle on your hands.

Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy benefits

The unique scent of coriander seed oil is more than just a pleasant aroma; it also provides aromatherapy benefits. It helps to soothe the mind, lowering stress and anxiety levels when inhaled during hand washing. Adding this essential oil to your hand soap transforms a mundane chore into an opportunity for relaxation and mental rejuvenation.

Nourishment

Skin nourishment

Coriander seed oil is packed with powerful antioxidants and vitamins that nourish and protect your skin. By incorporating it into your hand soap, you can fight back against dryness, ensuring your hands feel silky smooth and deeply moisturized after every wash. And if you have sensitive skin, you'll love the gentle touch of our coriander seed oil-infused soap. It preserves your skin's natural harmony without any irritation.

DIY

Easy DIY upgrade

Making your own coriander-scented hand soap is easier than you'd expect. Just take an unscented liquid hand soap base and mix in 2% coriander seed oil. For every $10 spent on ingredients, you can create up to five bottles of your very own hand soap. This not only saves money but also ensures a customized skincare experience.

Eco-friendly

Environmental impact

By switching to homemade or artisanal soaps with natural ingredients (like coriander seed oil), you can pamper your skin and help the environment at the same time. Commercial soaps are full of harsh chemicals that cause harm when they end up in our waterways. By choosing or crafting soaps with natural oils, you're helping to fight pollution and promote sustainability in skincare products.