Relieve sinus discomfort with these 5 simple exercises
What's the story
Problems with your maxillary sinuses can cause discomfort and impact your quality of life.
Luckily, certain exercises can help relieve these issues by encouraging sinus drainage and improving airflow.
This article provides a list of five easy and effective exercises to help you maintain the health of your maxillary sinuses and potentially avoid the need for medication.
Humming
Humming for healthy sinuses
Turns out, humming isn't just for expressing joy—it's also a secret weapon for keeping your maxillary sinus (the one behind your cheeks) healthy.
The vibrations from humming boost nitric oxide levels, which acts like a natural decongestant, opening up your sinuses and improving airflow.
Research indicates that humming for just a few minutes daily can drastically increase air exchange in your sinuses, helping prevent infections.
Irrigation
Nasal irrigation technique
Nasal irrigation, or rinsing your sinuses with a saline solution, is a great way to keep your sinuses healthy and clear.
By gently washing away allergens, irritants, and excess mucus from your nasal passages, this practice reduces inflammation and helps you breathe easier.
You should ideally do it once or twice a day with a neti pot or a squeeze bottle.
Breathing
Breathing exercises for sinus relief
Practicing certain breathing exercises can greatly help individuals with maxillary sinus problems.
Techniques like diaphragmatic breathing, which promote taking deeper breaths through the nose rather than shallow ones through the mouth, not only improve oxygen absorption but also help filter out particles that might irritate the sinuses.
This habit is crucial for maintaining overall sinus health and facilitating efficient airflow.
Yoga
Yoga poses for sinus health
Practicing specific yoga poses can significantly alleviate sinus pressure and facilitate drainage.
Inversions such as "downward facing dog" and "supported bridge pose" stimulate blood circulation to the head and face, reducing congestion in the maxillary sinuses.
Including these poses in your daily routine can provide immense relief from sinus discomfort.
Hydration
Hydration: The key element
Drinking plenty of fluids is key to keeping your sinuses healthy.
Water thins out mucus in the nasal passages, allowing it to drain more easily from the sinuses.
Try to drink at least eight glasses of water a day to keep your body hydrated and your maxillary sinuses working at their best.