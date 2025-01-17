What's the story

Kalamata, located in the sun-drenched south of Greece, is a city where history and nature converge in a vibrant tapestry of experiences.

Renowned for its centuries-old olive groves and Byzantine-era museums, Kalamata invites you to step back in time while basking in the warmth and vitality of the Mediterranean present.

This guide will help you navigate Kalamata's historic landscapes and unearth its cultural gems.