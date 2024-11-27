Summarize Simplifying... In short African dance moves can be a fun and effective way to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles.

The West African shimmy, Zulu stomps, Maasai leaps, Ethiopian shoulder dance, and Congolese soukous steps all engage these muscles in unique ways, improving strength, flexibility, and endurance.

So, shake your hips, stomp your feet, leap high, move your shoulders, and step to the rhythm for a healthier pelvic floor! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Elevating pelvic floor muscle strength with African dance moves

By Simran Jeet 09:02 pm Nov 27, 202409:02 pm

What's the story The pelvic floor muscles play a crucial role in urinary control and overall well-being. Keeping them strong can significantly enhance your everyday life. African dance, known for its dynamic movements and infectious rhythm, provides a fun and effective way to strengthen these muscles. This article outlines five African dance-inspired exercises to help you achieve just that.

Shimmy

Engage core with West African shimmy

The West African shimmy is a high-energy move that requires rapid hip shaking with a stable core. This move burns calories and strengthens the pelvic floor muscles by rapidly engaging and relaxing them. To do it, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, then start shaking your hips side to side as fast as you can, while keeping your core muscles tight.

Stomp

Strengthen with Zulu stomps

Stomping, inspired by traditional Zulu dances, is a fantastic exercise for engaging and strengthening the pelvic floor muscles. The forceful landing after each stomp requires a quick contraction of these muscles, providing them with an intense workout. To start, stand tall and raise one foot off the ground before powerfully stomping it down, switching legs as you continue.

Leap

Improve flexibility with Maasai leaps

The Maasai people are known for their high jumping dances, which can be modified into an excellent exercise for improving pelvic floor muscle strength. Jumping requires considerable lower body strength and naturally activates the pelvic floor muscles upon landing. To do this, stand with your feet together, bend your knees slightly, and then jump into the air as high as you can, landing gently on your feet.

Shoulder dance

Activate muscles with Ethiopian shoulder dance

The Ethiopian shoulder dance is a fun and effective way to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. The rapid shoulder shaking in rhythm triggers an automatic response in your core and pelvic area, resulting in muscle contraction and release. To perform this dance move, stand tall and start shaking your shoulders back and forth rapidly, keeping your lower body stationary.

Soukous steps

Enhance endurance with Congolese soukous steps

Soukous steps feature rapid leg movements and hip rotations characteristic of Congolese music styles. These steps enhance cardiovascular fitness and engage the pelvic floor muscles continuously for stability and control of movements. Just try moving one leg forward, make a circular motion with your hips, and then switch your leg. You will feel the burn!