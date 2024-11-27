Elevating pelvic floor muscle strength with African dance moves
The pelvic floor muscles play a crucial role in urinary control and overall well-being. Keeping them strong can significantly enhance your everyday life. African dance, known for its dynamic movements and infectious rhythm, provides a fun and effective way to strengthen these muscles. This article outlines five African dance-inspired exercises to help you achieve just that.
Engage core with West African shimmy
The West African shimmy is a high-energy move that requires rapid hip shaking with a stable core. This move burns calories and strengthens the pelvic floor muscles by rapidly engaging and relaxing them. To do it, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, then start shaking your hips side to side as fast as you can, while keeping your core muscles tight.
Strengthen with Zulu stomps
Stomping, inspired by traditional Zulu dances, is a fantastic exercise for engaging and strengthening the pelvic floor muscles. The forceful landing after each stomp requires a quick contraction of these muscles, providing them with an intense workout. To start, stand tall and raise one foot off the ground before powerfully stomping it down, switching legs as you continue.
Improve flexibility with Maasai leaps
The Maasai people are known for their high jumping dances, which can be modified into an excellent exercise for improving pelvic floor muscle strength. Jumping requires considerable lower body strength and naturally activates the pelvic floor muscles upon landing. To do this, stand with your feet together, bend your knees slightly, and then jump into the air as high as you can, landing gently on your feet.
Activate muscles with Ethiopian shoulder dance
The Ethiopian shoulder dance is a fun and effective way to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. The rapid shoulder shaking in rhythm triggers an automatic response in your core and pelvic area, resulting in muscle contraction and release. To perform this dance move, stand tall and start shaking your shoulders back and forth rapidly, keeping your lower body stationary.
Enhance endurance with Congolese soukous steps
Soukous steps feature rapid leg movements and hip rotations characteristic of Congolese music styles. These steps enhance cardiovascular fitness and engage the pelvic floor muscles continuously for stability and control of movements. Just try moving one leg forward, make a circular motion with your hips, and then switch your leg. You will feel the burn!