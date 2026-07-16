Elevator etiquette 101: 5 must-know rules
What's the story
Elevators are an integral part of our daily lives, but many of us forget the basic etiquette that makes the ride pleasant for everyone. Knowing these simple rules can make your elevator rides more efficient and pleasant. Here are five essential elevator etiquette tips that everyone should know. From being mindful of personal space to understanding how to handle emergency situations, these tips will help you navigate elevators like a pro.
Tip 1
Wait for passengers to exit first
Always wait for passengers to exit before entering an elevator.
This simple act ensures a smooth flow of movement and prevents crowding at the entrance.
Standing back until the doors open fully allows exiting passengers to leave quickly, making room for those waiting outside.
It is a basic courtesy that helps maintain order and efficiency in busy environments.
Tip 2
Stand clear of doors
Standing clear of the doors is important for safety and efficiency.
Leaning against or standing too close to the doors can trigger sensors and delay the elevator's operation.
Keeping a safe distance allows doors to open and close without obstruction, making rides quicker and more efficient for everyone on board.
Tip 3
Mind your volume
Keeping your voice low in an elevator is a matter of courtesy.
Elevators are usually small, confined spaces where loud conversations can be disruptive, or even annoying, to other passengers.
If you have to talk, keep your voice low so as not to disturb others who may be enjoying some quiet time or concentrating on their own thoughts.
Tip 4
Hold doors open only when necessary
While it may seem polite to hold doors open for latecomers, it can cause unnecessary delays and disrupt schedules, especially in busy buildings with frequent elevator traffic.
Instead, encourage those running late to hurry up, without holding up the entire elevator's journey unnecessarily.
Tip 5
Be mindful of personal space
Personal space becomes a premium in elevators, so it's important to respect the boundaries of others.
Stand at a comfortable distance from fellow passengers, especially during peak hours when the elevators are crowded.
If you are carrying large bags or backpacks, hold them close to minimize the space you occupy, and avoid making others uncomfortable.
This consideration makes shared rides more pleasant for everyone involved.