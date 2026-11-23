How elliptical workouts can boost your overall health
What's the story
Elliptical training is one of the most underrated cardiovascular workouts, providing a plethora of physical benefits. This low-impact exercise is ideal for people of all fitness levels, providing a full-body workout without putting too much stress on the joints. By incorporating elliptical training into your routine, you can improve your cardiovascular health, burn calories, and build muscle endurance. Here are five surprising benefits of elliptical training that can help you achieve your fitness goals.
#1
Enhances cardiovascular health
Regular elliptical workouts can significantly improve cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate and circulation.
This exercise helps strengthen the heart muscle, which in turn improves blood flow throughout the body.
As a result, you may notice a decrease in resting heart rate and blood pressure levels over time.
Engaging in consistent elliptical training can contribute to better overall heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
#2
Aids in weight loss
Elliptical training is an effective way to burn calories and help with weight loss.
Depending on the intensity of the workout, you can burn anywhere between 300 and 400 calories in a 30-minute session.
The combination of aerobic exercise with resistance options on most ellipticals makes it easier to boost calorie expenditure, as compared to other forms of cardio alone.
#3
Builds muscle endurance
Using an elliptical machine engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously, including those in your legs, arms, back, and core.
This multi-muscle engagement not only helps tone muscles but also builds endurance over time.
As you regularly incorporate elliptical workouts into your routine, you'll likely notice improved muscle strength and stamina, which can enhance your performance in other physical activities.
#4
Low-impact joint protection
One of the biggest advantages of using an elliptical machine is that it provides a low-impact workout that protects your joints from wear and tear.
Unlike running or jogging on hard surfaces, which can be harsh on knees and ankles, ellipticals offer smooth motions that mimic natural walking patterns without causing undue stress on joints.
#5
Improves balance and coordination
Elliptical machines also come with moving handlebars that require you to use your upper body while working out.
This not only improves balance but also coordination between different muscle groups.
With regular use, you may find yourself becoming more agile in daily activities, as well as other sports requiring similar skill sets like dancing or playing basketball.