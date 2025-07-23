How to style tassels like a celebrity 

Say hello to tassels that have made a fashionable comeback and are adding the much-needed elegance and flair to any look. Celebrities are showing us how to add this trend for a timeless style. They're extremely versatile in accessories and clothing, making them move and interesting. Here's how you can weave tassels into your wardrobe with these celebrity-inspired tips.

Accessory Insight Tassel earrings: A statement piece Tassel earrings are an effortless way to make a bold statement without overpowering your outfit. Celebrities often sport these earrings with basic dresses or tops to let the accessory do the talking. Go for bright colors or metallic ones to bring in an unexpected yet classy element. Be it a formal event or just brunch, tassel earrings can take your look up a notch instantly.

Clothing Insight Dresses with tassel details Adding tassels to dresses is another favorite of celebrities looking for elegance with a twist. Look for dresses with tassel detailing around the hemline or sleeves for added movement and texture. This understated embellishment can make even the simplest dress extra special, ideal for day and night events.

Bag insight Handbags featuring tassels Handbags embellished with tassels serve the purpose of both. Celebrities also tend to pick bags with oversized tassel accents since they make for an attention-grabbing detail that goes along with anything and everything. Be it a clutch or crossbody bag, the addition of one with tassel features can take your look a notch higher without compromising with its utility.