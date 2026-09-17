How to use lentils for a nutritious breakfast
What's the story
Lentils are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used to whip up a variety of energizing breakfasts. Rich in protein and fiber, lentils make a great start to the day, keeping you full and energized. Here are five creative ways to use lentils in your morning meal, each offering unique flavors and textures. These dishes are not just healthy, but also easy to prepare, making them perfect for busy mornings.
Dish 1
Savory lentil pancakes
Savory lentil pancakes are an amazing way to kick-start your day with a protein-packed breakfast.
Simply soak red lentils overnight, blend them into a smooth batter with spices like cumin and coriander, and cook on a hot griddle until golden brown.
These pancakes can be paired with yogurt or chutney for extra flavor. They are filling and keep you energized all morning.
Dish 2
Lentil smoothie bowl
For those who prefer a lighter breakfast option, try a lentil smoothie bowl.
Cook green lentils until tender, and blend them with bananas, spinach, and almond milk for a creamy texture.
Top the smoothie bowl with fresh fruits like berries or kiwi for added sweetness and nutrition.
This refreshing bowl offers the goodness of lentils without compromising on taste.
Dish 3
Spiced lentil porridge
Spiced lentil porridge is another comforting breakfast choice.
Cook red or yellow lentils in water or vegetable broth until soft, then add spices like turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon for warmth and depth of flavor.
The porridge can be sweetened with honey or maple syrup if desired.
It is an ideal dish for those who enjoy warm meals in the morning.
Dish 4
Lentil breakfast burrito
A lentil breakfast burrito wraps up everything delicious into one convenient package.
Fill whole wheat tortillas with cooked brown lentils mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and avocado slices.
Add salsa or hot sauce according to preference before rolling tightly.
These burritos are great on-the-go options without skimping on nutrition.
Dish 5
Herb-infused lentil toast
Herb-infused lentil toast makes for an elegant yet simple breakfast choice.
Mash cooked black beluga or puy lentils with fresh herbs like parsley or basil, and spread over toasted whole grain bread slices.
Drizzle olive oil on top, if desired, before serving alongside sliced cucumbers or radishes for crunchiness.