5 games from Africa to help enhance your cognitive skills 

African brain games offer a unique way to enhance cognitive skills. These games, deeply rooted in African culture, are not only entertaining but also mentally stimulating. They test memory, problem-solving skills, and creativity. By participating in these activities, one can improve their cognitive functions while learning about the rich cultural heritage of Africa . Here are five such games that can help you sharpen your mind.

Game 1 Mancala: The ancient strategy game Mancala is an ancient strategy game that originated in Africa. It involves moving stones around a board with the aim of capturing more stones than your opponent. The game requires careful planning and foresight, as players must anticipate their opponent's moves while strategizing their own. Playing Mancala can improve critical thinking and decision-making skills.

Game 2 Oware: The counting challenge Oware is another traditional African game that focuses on counting and strategy. The game is played on a board with pits filled with seeds or stones. Players take turns distributing the seeds from one pit to others, trying to capture more seeds than their opponent. Oware helps improve mathematical skills and enhances concentration.

Game 3 Karamu: The Memory Test Karamu is a memory-based game where players have to remember the location of hidden objects on a board. As the objects are revealed in turns, players have to keep track of their positions to win. This game is excellent for improving short-term memory and attention span.

Game 4 Ludu: The race to the finish Ludu is a popular board game that involves moving pieces around a board according to dice rolls. The objective is to get all pieces home before opponents do. The game requires strategic planning, risk assessment, and adaptability as players navigate obstacles posed by others' moves or unexpected dice rolls.