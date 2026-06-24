Shea butter is perfect for sauces and dressings

How to cook with shea butter

By Simran Jeet 12:54 pm Jun 24, 202612:54 pm

What's the story

African shea butter is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the flavor and texture of various dishes. Extracted from the nuts of the shea tree, native to West Africa, this butter is rich in vitamins and essential fatty acids. It has a unique composition that makes it suitable for culinary use. Here are five ways to incorporate African shea butter into your cooking routine, adding a new dimension to your meals.