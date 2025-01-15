Improve your arm function with these exercises
The cubital fossa is a crucial part of the arm where nerves, blood vessels, and tendons pass through.
Increasing its flexibility can significantly improve arm function and reduce the risk of injuries.
This article provides a list of five effective exercises specifically designed to increase the flexibility and strength of the cubital fossa.
These exercises are suitable for individuals at all fitness levels.
Stretching
Gentle stretching for beginners
Start with gentle stretches to increase flexibility in your cubital fossa (the area where your arm bends).
Extend your arm out in front of you with your palm facing up. Use your other hand to pull back on your fingers until you feel a stretch in your forearm and cubital fossa.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, then switch to the other arm. Do this three times on each arm.
Wrist flexion
Wrist flexor stretch
To stretch the wrist flexors and improve cubital fossa flexibility, extend your arm with the palm facing down.
Using your other hand, gently push the back of your hand downward towards the floor until you feel a stretch in your forearm and cubital fossa.
Hold this stretch for 15 to 30 seconds, then switch arms.
Arm rotation
Arm rotations for mobility
Enhancing mobility around the elbow joint significantly aids in maintaining cubital fossa flexibility.
Stand or sit comfortably with your arms resting at your sides and elbows bent at a 90-degree angle.
Slowly rotate your forearms outward to a comfortable extent, followed by inward rotation.
Execute ten rotations in each direction, focusing on smooth movements devoid of any jerking motions.
Bicep curls
Bicep curls without weights
Bicep curls can also help improve flexibility by strengthening surrounding muscles.
Without weights, stand or sit with arms extended downwards and palms facing forward.
Bend at the elbow to bring hands towards shoulders slowly before lowering them back down with control.
Do two sets of ten repetitions each to strengthen biceps and enhance overall arm function.
Towel twist
Towel twist exercise
Improve grip strength and flexibility by grasping a towel with hands shoulder-width apart.
Wring it out by turning your wrists in opposite directions, hold for five seconds, then reverse.
Do ten repetitions for two sets.
This works your forearm muscles, increasing blood flow and mobility in the elbow and cubital fossa.